After a long wait of four years and one month Shah Rukh Khan is finally coming back on the big screen with the much-anticipated film, Pathaan. The hype is getting bigger and bigger, and now, for the first time, one of the most renowned theatres in Mumbai, the Gaiety Galaxy, will go out of its way for King Khan’s film.

For the unversed, Gaiety is a single-screen theatre where the first show is held at 12 noon. It has a capacity of about 1000 seats and is one of the biggest theatres in India.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club is the biggest Fanclub of the actor; even Khan follows them. They took to their Twitter account to share the news and convey it to all the fans living in the city of Mumbai. SRK’s Pathaan will be screened at the Gaiety Galaxy on the first day of its release at 9 am in the place of 12 o’clock, which is its regular time. According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, the co-founder of the mentioned fan club, Yash Pariyani, confirmed that it is indeed happening.

Advertisement

The film Pathaan has been surrounded by controversies ever since its inception, especially after the first song Besharam Rang came out. People protested against it, as they thought Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the song hurt religious sentiments. There were even demands for the film’s name change.

Pathaan will hit the theatres on 25th January, and the film will be a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe along with Hrithik Roshan’s WAR and Salman Khan‘s Tiger franchise. While Salman’s special appearance has already been confirmed in the film, there are still speculations about whether or not Hrithik’s character will make an appearance.

And for more updates on Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office (Overseas): Beats KGF: Chapter 2’s Lifetime Collections In Germany With Just Its Advance Booking Figures? Mr. Worldwide Is Back!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News