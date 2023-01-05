Uorfi Javed (Urfi) has been going through a pool of controversy as her dressing choices have caught the radar of politicians. BJP member Chitra Wagh has threatened to beat her up if she doesn’t stop carrying such clothes, while many others have come to her defence. But looks like the Splitsvilla X4 actress has taken the responsibility to tease the haters as she’s now worn saffron-coloured cut-out attire amid the Besharam Rang controversy. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan is embroiled in a controversy over its Besharam Rang song and even censor Board has demanded several changes in songs as well as the movie. It all began when Deepika Padukone wore a saffron-coloured bikini in the song, which many found offensive. Protests against Siddharth Anand directorial have been carried out ever since and many are demanding a boycott of the film.

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram last night and left many jaws dropped. She is quite bold to pull off a cut-out saffron top that flaunted her underb*ob. Just not that, one could witness her toned mid-riff in the low-waist tiny skirt that completed her look. Matching coloured heels with minimal accessories let her attire do the talking!

While that wasn’t enough, Uorfi Javed truly provoked the ‘Bhakts’ as she used the Besharam Rang song as the background music. It was quite obvious that the Splitsvilla X4 ‘mischief maker’ would fall in trouble for her triggering attire but surprisingly, many even landed support to her.

A user praised, “Jo color Deepika ne pahna tha vah color ismein bhi pahna hai Pathan movie ke bye card ki baten chal rahi hai Hoga kuch Nahin na Pathan movie rukegi aur na yah rukne wali.”

Another joked, “Eske tailor k no cahiye…Kisi k pass h kya.”

“कुछ भी कहो उर्फी क्यूट तो लगती है कपड़े भले ही अच्छे ना हो,” another wrote.

A fan reacted, “You r just amazing urfiii i love you u give so much confidence to girls it’s just amazing how u make an impact.”

