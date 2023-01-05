A slice-of-life film set in Haryana, Chhatriwali is headlined by Rakul Preet Singh who plays the quality control head in a condom factory. Though she is shy and embarrassed about her job initially, she soon realises the importance of safe sex and then takes it upon herself to destigmatise the conversation around sex education. Without being too preachy, the film sets the tone and delivers the message with humour and sensitivity while ensuring that the narrative is entertaining and family-friendly.

The direct-to-digital movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas in lead roles, Chhatriwali aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex. The film will stream on ZEE5 soon.

Take a look at the official announcement of Chhatriwali below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

Brace yourselves for Chhatriwali on ZEE5 from 20th January 2023!

