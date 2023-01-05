Sheezan Khan's Sister Falaq Naaz Remembers Tunisha Sharma On Her Birth Anniversary: "Kabhi Nahi Socha Tha Ki Aise Wish Karungi"

TV actress and Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz has posted a long birthday note for the late actress Tunisha Sharma.

She also shared a picture with Tunisha and Sheezan and wrote in the caption about her birthday celebration plans for her and how she had planned a surprise party, and had even purchased a dress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Falaq Naaz wrote: “Tunnu mera bachcha, Kabhi nahi socha tha ki aise wish karungi tujhe, tu jaanti thi ki Aapi ne plan kiya hai tere liye surprise (Tunnu… never thought will be wishing you like this, you knew Aapi has planned a surprise for you), I wanted to see you wearing that pretty princess dress, main tujhe taiyar karti tera cake banwati, tera wo surprised face dekhna tha mujhe (I would have made you ready and had your cake baked. I wanted to see that surprised face of yours).

“You know, Tunnu, how much you mattered to me. My heart is broken and I have never experienced so much pain as I am feeling now after you left us. Sometimes, I don’t know if I should pray for the peace of your soul or for our (my mother’s, Sheezan‘s and my) testing times, sleepless nights, and unseen tears. I know that you are seeing everything. I know that you are near me as I can feel your presence. We miss you everyday, Tunnu. You are going to live forever in our hearts. I hope that you have found peace. My darling, I wish you happy birthday. I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)



Born on January 4, TV and film actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the sets of her show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ at Vasai on December 24.

Must Read: Tunisha Sharma’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul Co-Star Ananya Dwivedi Pens An Emotional Note On Late Actress’ B’Day, “I’ll Not Cry…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News