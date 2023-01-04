TV actress Ananya Dwivedi has shared a video with late actress Tunisha Sharma in which they both are sharing some fun moments and posted a note wishing the ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ actress on her birthday.

Tunisha, who was born in Chandigarh would have turned 21 on January 4 if she had not passed away on December 24.

Remembering Tunisha Sharma, Ananya Dwivedi wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TUNNU DI!!! i still remember how you told me ki ‘bday 4th ko teko aana hai party mein, main teko bata hi kyu rhi hun tu hi to aayegi sab se pehle (you have to come for the birthday party, I am telling you as you will be the first one to come)’ and i said ‘yay! meko issi occasion pe new dress mil jayegi (I will get a new dress on this occasion)’ and how excited i was for it..didn’t know ki aisa kuch hoga hi nahi aur sab ekdum se khatam ho jayega (Didn’t know that nothing like this will happen and everything will end at once)..”

Ananya, who worked with Tunisha in her show ‘Alibaba..’ shared further that she will not cry on her birthday as she always wanted her to be happy.

“This definitely hurts a lot…but you know what I’ll NOT CRY bcz main tunnu di ki strong baby hun (because I am a strong baby of tunnu di)..and she’s still with us, nobody can take her away from us…seeing us happy she’ll be happy too!! We love her a lont don’t we?? We miss you,” she concluded.

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita also told the media earlier that she had planned a surprise party for her daughter.

Tunisha started her career at a very early age and in 2016 she made a film debut with ‘Fitoor’, playing young Firdaus, the role which was played by Katrina Kaif in the later part of the film. In the same year she was part of another film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

In 2019, she became part of ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, in 2021, she was part of ‘Hero – Gayab Mode On 2’ and in 2022, she was seen playing the female lead actress in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul opposite Sheezan Khan.

They both met on the sets of the show and developed liking for each other. However, 15 days before Tunisha’s death they both broke-up and Sheezan was arrested for her suicide.

