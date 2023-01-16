Before Bollywood was exposed to social media, we have seen many actors and actresses being as candid and as honest as they can be on chat shows and in interviews. Some of them have made such statements that still stir social media making us revisit the controversy. One such incident was of Anupam Kher when he slapped a magazine journalist and received backing from his colleagues and friends from the industry. In today, throwback piece we bring to you a video that has Kher, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt’s reactions.

If online reports are anything to go by then The Kashmir Files actor made headlines when he slapped Stardust magazine journalist who wrote about his alleged affair with Mamta Kulkarnis’s sister. Kher smashed him on the sets of his film which led to a massive protest in the media.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of Anupam Kher that sees him reacting to the alleged slap controversy. Not only him, but even Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff is also seen giving their 2 cents on the same. The clip opens with Sanjay Dutt saying, “Agar main unki jagha pe hota toh main tod deta,”.

Salman Khan angrily adds, “unhone jo thappad mara hai, acha kiya maara hai. Because ye jo publicly hume thappad maar rahe hai, ye jo hamari galat image portray karrahe hain it is even worse than someone slapping us.” Further, Anupam Kher is seen reacting to the same while spilling the tea on his struggles he has been through to reach where he was back then.

Anupam Kher is seen talking about his mother selling of her gold bangles, and utensils to give him a proper education. He then slams the journalist saying that after years of struggle and acting classes are brought zero in no time. He’s further seen saying, “He has the power of writing in a magazine which sells on lies, it sells on someone’s bedroom stories. They recently held placards that read “No hair no brains” that means Mahatama Gandhi had no brains?” Watch it below which is shared by the Rare Photo Club’s Insta page:

The video concludes with Salman Khan saying, “Joooth ko sau baar bolo toh woh sach lagta hai.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2. Salman Khan is gearing up for Tiger 3’s release on Eid, this year.

