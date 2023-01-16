Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much-anticipated film Pathaan is in its last leg and is about to release in just a few days. The film has been through a lot, especially since the first song of the movie, Besharam Rang, came out. A few days back, the Central Board of Film Certification or CBFC, asked the makers to make some changes before it hits the theatres.

And now, the Delhi High Court has also asked them to follow a few guidelines for the movie’s OTT release. It seems like Shah Rukh’s film is getting entangled in problem after problem with each passing day.

Earlier it people across different states protested against the film over the fact that Deepika Padukone wore a saffron-coloured bikini in the song Besharam Rang; after that, certain sections of the society wanted the film’s name to be changed from Pathaan. And now the Delhi HC has asked for a new set of things for the makers to follow.

According to a report by the Times Now News, the court has asked the filmmakers to make audio descriptions with close captioning and subtitles in Hindi for Pathaan’s OTT release. The High Court has taken this measure as by doing so, the film will be accessible to hearing and visually-impaired fans and audiences. Furthermore, the Delhi HC has asked them to make these changes and submit Pathaan again for the recertification.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film Pathaan will be released in the ICE theatre format, which includes side panels along with the main screen. It creates a peripheral vision and gives the audience a sense of enhanced immersion experience combined with visuals and motions. The trailer of the film received a lot of positive responses when it came out a few days back, and people are eagerly waiting for King Khan to make a comeback on the big screen once again. Siddharth Anand directed spy thriller will hit the theatres on 25th January.

