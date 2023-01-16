Ever since Shah Rukh Khan announced his comeback film Pathaan, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has been behind the film, its makers, it PR agency and even its title for that matter. Time and again we have seen him Tweeting about the change of title. Not only that, he has even called the film a big flop in his consecutive Tweets.

But looks like, Pathaan’s advance booking collection has already made him change his mind and here’s what he has now said. Scroll down to read in detail.

Just a while back, KRK took to Twitter and write in favour of Pathaan. Despite calling it a flop, multiple times, the self-proclaimed critic now says that he doesn’t know if it will be box office it or flop and will also oppose the fake news.

“I don’t know whether #Pathaan will be a hit or flop? Even I have nothing to do with hit and flop. I am not against the film. My job is to review the film honestly and I will do that. But I don’t like fake news. So I will oppose every fake news about the film,” KRK tweeted.

Soon after he posted the tweet, netizens trolled KRK. One wrote, “You are not against, din raat to bhok rahe ho film ka name change karo ye karo o karo jab hit hone ke chances hai to kutte ki neutral banae ka natak. Kabi dusra ka acha socha karo uparwala tumhara bhi acha karega. Bus dusro ki burayi.”

While another said, “The world knows that whenever it is an SRK movie you are bound to give a negative review as usual like copied film same story and all so we wall know what you are going to say in your review so ultimately no one is interested in listening to it as everyone knows what you will say.”

Well, this is not the first time, he has taken a u-turn from the statement he made earlier. In October last year, he Tweeted, “मशहूर कहावत है कि अपना मारेगा तो छाँव में डालेगा और ग़ैर मारेगा तो धूप में डालेगा! अब समझ आई! (Mahsoor kahawat hai ki apna maarega toh chaav mein daalega, aur gair maarega toh dhoop mein daalega. Ab aayi samajh) Bhai Jaan @iamsrk. I am really sorry if I hurt you in any way. Now My full support for #Pathaan! All the best.”

For more such Bollywood gossips and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

