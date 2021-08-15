Advertisement

It’s India’s 75th Independence Day today, and while we are celebrating it from our homes, we are missing heading to the theatres to catch the latest film release. Over the years, makers of Bollywood films have eyed the Independence Day window to release some A-list actors names to grab the audiences attention and mint some green at the box office.

While this trick has worked many times and has even earned films crores on its first day itself, the day has also seen the release of some flops that failed to leave any impression whatsoever.

Today, as we celebrate India’s Independence Day, scroll down and take a look at some interesting box office facts that are sure to leave you impressed.

ACTOR WITH THE MOST RELEASES ON/AROUND INDEPENDENCE DAY

In the last decade (2012-2021), several films have been released on Independence Day or during the Independence weekend. While this is a release period filmmaker eye as people have an off and head to cinema halls, the star who has dominated the day is Akshay Kumar. Akki has had 6 movies – Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara! (2013), Brothers (2015), Rustom (2016), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Gold (2018) & Mission Mangal (2019), released on or around this National holiday. Following him are John Abraham (Batla House & Satyameva Jayate), Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah &Brothers) and Ajay Devgn (Bhuj: The Pride of India & Singham Returns)

ACTRESS WITH THE MOST RELEASES ON/AROUND INDEPENDENCE DAY

While Akshay Kumar is the Bollywood male lead ruling the Independence Day releases, Sonakshi Sinha is the female star carrying the torch. Ms Sinha has had three releases on or around this National holiday, including Bhuj: The Pride of India (2021), Mission Mangal (2019) and Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara! (2013)

HIGHEST-GROSSING INDEPENDENCE DAY RELEASES

With this day and the weekend it adjoins with/that follows, theatres see huge footfalls. Independence day releases have minted some serious moolah at the box office, and the collections of films like Ek Tha Tiger, Mission Mangal, Singham Returns and more. As per Koimoi’s highest-grossing films of the years, the 5 Independence Day releases to earn huge (India Nett) are Mission Mangal (₹200.16 crore), Ek Tha Tiger (₹198 crore), Singham Returns (₹141 crore), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (₹134.25 crore) and Rustom (₹127.42 crore).

LOWEST GROSSING INDEPENDENCE DAY RELEASES

While this weekend has proved to be a boon for many of its releases, this National holiday has also seen film tank at the box office. An Independence Day that was declared a flop was the Mohenjo Daro (2016), directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde. The film had a lifetime collection of (₹58 crore). Another release that failed to leave a mark was the 2013 film Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara! earning a total of ₹65 crore only.

HIGHEST FIRST DAY COLLECTION OF AN INDEPENDENCE DAY RELEASE

As per our highest opening Bollywood movie list, Ek Tha Tiger had a Day 1 collection of ₹34.10 crore. This highest opening film is followed by Singham Returns (₹32.00 crore), Mission Mangal (₹29.16 crore) and Gold (₹25.25 crore). Films released in 2020 and 2021 fail to make this list as they have had digital releases.

Happy Independence Day to all you Indians in the country and spread across the globe too.

