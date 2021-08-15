Advertisement

August 15th marks India’s 75th year as a sovereign nation. A national holiday, where many movies across Indian cinema made their premiere at the box office, over the decades. We look back at all the Indian movies that released the week leading up to Independence Day, in the last 20 years. Movies released before 2021 have at least 500 votes and are ordered chronologically.

IMDb assembles a list of movies that released in the week leading up to Independence Day, right from big-budget blockbusters, to cult favourites you might have missed out on, over the last two decades! Which movie release dates are you surprised about?

Advertisement

You can view the entire list here – Independence Day Releases From 2001 to 2021 – IMDb

Highlights include:

Dil Chahta Hai (2001) – IMDb rating of 8.1

This Aamir Khan-Saif Ali Khan-Akshaye Khanna starrer about 3 friends just out of college celebrated friendship, immortalized vacations in Goa and realistically portrayed the challenges of failing in love. Did you know? This tale of epic friendship actually came on an Independence Day?

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Athadu (2005) – IMDb rating of 8.2

This film is based on a professional killer who is hired to fake the assassination of a politician. However, when the politician is killed and he is framed for his murder, he takes on a dead man’s identity to escape the law.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Kuruthi (2021)– IMDb rating of 8.1

Kuruthi, an Indian-Malayalam action thriller released on 11th August 2021, is about how enduring human relations struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice. It’s this year’s Independence Day bonanza!

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Chak De! India (2007) – IMDb rating of 8.2

Kabir Khan, the coach of the Indian Women’s National Hockey Team, dreams of making his all-women hockey team emerge victorious against all odds. This is one of the perfect Independence Day releases for sure.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Peepli Live (2010) – IMDb rating of 7.4

This Aamir Khan production was a satire on farmers’ suicides in India. In the movie, an impoverished farmer’s threat to end his life invites attention from politicians and media in the small village of Peepli.

Available to stream on Netflix

Aarakshan (2011) – IMDb rating of 6.2

Aarakshan, released on an Independence Day, was set against the backdrop of reservation quota in the Indian education system. It explores the issue of caste- based reservation in jobs and education, causing conflict between a teacher and his mentor.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Gold (2018)– IMDb rating of 7.3

Gold is based on the journey of India’s first national hockey team to the Olympics. It stars Akshay Kumar as Tapan Das, the man who won India its first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics. Indeed an Independence Day treat!

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Bommarillu (2006) – IMDb rating of 8.2

Bommarillu is a Telugu romcom where an overprotective father plans to get his son married to a rich girl. The young man’s life takes a turn when he realizes he has to push back against his domineering father if he wants to find true happiness and love.

Evaru (2019) – IMDb rating of 8.2

Sub-inspector Vikram Vasudev is entrusted with the task of investigating the murder of a high-ranking officer who was killed by his alleged rape victim. When he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers some surprising facts.

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Toilet: EK Prem Katha (2017) – IMDb rating of 7.2

A woman threatens to leave her husband unless he installs a toilet in their home. To win back her love and respect, he heads out on a journey to fight against societal norms.

Available to stream on Netflix

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Doesn’t Want Jehangir & Taimur To Be Movie Stars, Says, “I’ll Be Happy If…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube