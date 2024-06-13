Kartik Aaryan has established himself in the comedy genre and is now trying to do the same in drama. After Freddy and Dhamaka, Kartik is gearing up for the release of yet another drama, Chandu Champion. The movie is set to release tomorrow. Kartik will bring forth the story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film was made under Sajid Nadiadwala’s house, Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainment, and the makers want to make sure a maximum number of people visit the theatres to watch this biographical sports drama, so they have announced a special ticket price for Friday. Scroll below for the deets.

Kartik underwent a drastic transformation in his role in the movie. Kabir Khan directed the film, which he wrote along with Sumit Arora and Sudipto Sarkar. In addition to Kartik, the upcoming movie also features Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Aniruddh Dave in crucial roles. He reportedly reduced his fat percentage from 39% to 7% within 14 months for the Kabir Khan-directed film.

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan‘s Chandu Champion is more than just a film; it celebrates the human spirit, patriotism, and the relentless pursuit of one’s goals. The producers are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to share this story with viewers from all walks of life. Setting an affordable ticket price encourages everyone to come and be inspired by Mr. Petkar’s journey.

As mentioned above, the makers want to make Chandu Champion available to wider audiences, and thus, they have taken an amazing step to make that happen. They have announced a special ticket price of ₹150 for Friday. It will enable more people to witness Petkar’s incredible tale of resilience and determination. Not only that, this amazing move is also expected to benefit the movie’s box office collection on its opening day.

Kartik Aaryan‘s Chandu Champion will be in theaters on June 14. Get your tickets for this inspiring tale now.

