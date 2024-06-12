All eyes are on Kartik Aaryan’s first theatrical release of 2024, Chandu Champion. The actor was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, which received good reviews and worked well at the box office. For the past few days, the actor has been busy with promotions and being his candid best in interviews.

In his interviews, Kartik Aaryan has talked about his journey, being an outsider in Bollywood, the industry’s pay structure, and his endorsements. In a new interaction, the Shehzada star spoke about how his parents were always in debt. Kartik also spoke about his initial days in Mumbai, when he had to keep borrowing money from his friends.

Kartik Aaryan On His Family’s Debt & More

The Chandu Champion stated that he always fought with money. Growing up in Gwalior, his parents had taken a lot of debt for their careers. “It wasn’t like we were poor, but we weren’t rich. We were EMI people. In this sort of situation, every expense is calculated. For the longest time, we had more debt than income.”

In the same interview with Raj Shamani, Kartik Aaryan said, “Even when I came to Mumbai, I’d taken an education loan. Yeh loans waali life rahi hai, doston ke beech udhaari waali life rahi hai (Loans were a common part of life; borrowing money from friends was a regular thing). For the longest time, I was so accustomed to borrowing money from friends and telling them that I’d return it in a few days. When I came to Mumbai, I knew that I had to earn. I was tired of borrowing money, travelling by train.”

Meanwhile, Chandu Champion is helmed by Kabir Khan, and it is based on India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others. It will hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. Kartik will also feature in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, after giving a hit with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022. The horror comedy also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. BB3 will release in theatres this Diwali.

