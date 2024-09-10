Jennifer Lawrence’s first “real” s*x scene on the set of Passengers made her feel nervous. In an honest interview, the Oscar-winning actress said that the personal scenes with Chris Pratt were strange and made her feel uneasy, even though everyone on set was professional, she recalled, “It’s just a bizarre experience”.

Jennifer Lawrence is known for being honest, so she didn’t hold back when she talked about the problems she was having. During a discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Lawrence said that she was so uncomfortable that she drank to feel better. “You drink. You get really, really drunk,” but she also said that the drinking made her angry. Pratt, her co-star at the time, was married, which made her feel even worse inside. “I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that,” she stated.

Jim (Chris Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence), two guests on a spaceship going to a faraway planet, wake up 90 years too early. This is the story of these guests. As they deal with being alone in space and their growing friendship, the movie touches on some tough moral questions. But despite having an interesting idea, Passengers was criticized for including sexual scenes that weren’t needed. Many thought this took away from the film’s more thoughtful storyline.

Passengers had a lot of unnecessary sexual content, like Aurora swimming in a swimsuit that looked like it came from Victoria’s Secret and scenes where her chest almost pops out of her shirt. This kind of sexual content is all too common in Hollywood these days. The sexual themes in the movie, especially the many s*x scenes between Jim and Aurora, felt forced, and Jennifer Lawrence’s comments suggest that they weren’t easy to film either.

Lawrence’s admission puts light on a bigger problem that goes beyond films. A lot of young women today use alcohol as a crutch when they’re in a sexual situation. This is mirrored in the culture of hookups in real life.

This pattern—needing liquid courage to lower your inhibitions in sexual situations—is very worrisome. Women shouldn’t have to go against their feelings, whether they’re on set or in real life. Sexual consent should be easy to understand and not be affected by alcohol or outside forces.

Lawrence’s time on Passengers shows how hard it is to tell the difference between fiction and truth. Even though actors are paid to play made-up situations, the mental damage these scenes can cause is real. Some people are starting to question the idea that actors, especially women, have to put up with pain for their parts.

But as more actors, like Lawrence and Dakota Johnson (who called her s*x scenes in Fifty Shades of Grey “emotionally taxing”), speak out, it’s clear that these on-screen events can have long-lasting effects off-screen. Both the business and the public need to understand that behind every “perfect” scene, there may be real pain that shouldn’t be ignored.

In the end, Lawrence’s words have meanings outside of Hollywood. No matter if they’re on set or in real life, women should always feel like they can speak up when they don’t feel safe. We need to talk about this now, because, as Lawrence said, “broken hearts aren’t that simple.” The tricky issues of sexual consent in pictures and in real life are not that simple.

