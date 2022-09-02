Top Gun Maverick has many feats under its banner, from its marvellous opening to exceptional growth at the box office. Currently, the Tom Cruise starrer stands as the highest-grossing film of all time. Though that can change as a few biggies like Avatar 2 are yet to be released.

Besides that, Maverick has also surpassed many box office records. The most recent one was breaking Avengers: Infinity War’s domestic (North America) collection. Now, it seems like the film is on its way to surpass Black Panther and becoming the 5th highest-grossing movie of all time stateside.

As of now, Top Gun Maverick has made $1.424 billion on the global front. This comprises $692 million in North America and $731 million overseas. Considering its stronghold at the box office, the Tom Cruise starrer has been labelled the Movie of the Summer by Fandango. It reported that the sequel was the top-selling ticket on the last day of May and August.

Top Gun Maverick had a three-month hot streak that dominated theatres as the biggest release since Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. What is remarkable about this is that, unlike the MCU film, the Joseph Kosinski directorial isn’t a part of a big franchise. Even though it’s a sequel, the original film came out more than 30 years ago in 1986.

This means that the biggest reason why people flocked to the theatres, and are still going, is because of its critical reception. People loved the movie, its plot, and mostly its real death-defying stunts. Each and every cast member deserves success.

While talking about that, Top Gun Maverick also helped Tom Cruise become the highest-paid actor in 2022. His salary for the movie was a whopping $100 million.

