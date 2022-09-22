Saif Ali Khan is a Nawab and let us tell you, he doesn’t only carry himself like the royal he is but also may have the attitude fit for someone of that status. Don’t believe us? Well, we have proof! As per 2011 media reports, Saif’s Nawabi attitude was noticeable when the Chote Nawab contemplated selling a penthouse worth crores before even spending a night in it.

Shocked? Can’t be true?? Well, scroll below to know why he made such a decision after not only spending a huge sum to buy it but also a crore (at least) to suit his taste. Read on.

As per a report carried by NDTV in January 2011, Saif Ali Khan has bought himself a beautiful penthouse in the 14-storey building Hicons Enclave (previously called La View) on 14th Road in Khar. This purchase wasn’t made the same year but a few years prior. Post the investment, the Vikram Vedha actor roped in a top-notch interior designer to do it up and even personally supervised every aspect of designing.

While the place itself cost Saif Ali Khan a huge amount, the report claims he spent over a crore doing it up. But come Jan 2011, he wanted to offload the place. Reason – his then-soon-would-be neighbours. As per the article, the Jawaani Jaaneman sought to sell the apartment.

The site reported an insider close to the star saying that Saif had recently visited the place with then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan and was left shocked by what he saw. The insider said, “When he bought the place, the building was new there were no other buildings around. But a year later, that had changed. There are several under-construction buildings around it now. One of the plus points for him was the fact that it was the tallest building in the neighbourhood but it is no longer the case now.”

Revealing why Saif Ali Khan’s neighbours also became a reason behind the actor wanting to pop out the place, the insider added, “Also, when he’d started doing up his house, none of the residents had moved in. Now the occupants of other apartments were proudly displaying their washed laundry in window sills and balcony grills, which further put off the Chote Nawab. He was appalled and has decided to sell the place. That’s Saif for you every inch the nawab who is willing to give up money for his littlest whims and fancies!”

In case you wondering how wonderful the house was, well…. As per the report, Saif Ali Khan paid ₹ 14.9 crore (approx) for the 10000 sq feet apartment. He was looking to sell the penthouse for a whopping ₹ 25 crore.

