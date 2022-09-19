It’s time to dive into the musical flavours and shake a leg on the beats of ‘O Sajna’ a peppy track beautifully voiced by singing sensation Neha Kakkar. The teaser of this peppy track was launched by her with a great fanfare at a grand college festival in Mumbai, featuring the singer herself along with amazing dancer Dhanashree Verma and charming actor Priyank Sharma, this contemporary take on a classic is sure to make you nostalgic. Produced by T-Series the song marks a robust collaboration of a musical dream team with singer Neha Kakkar, composer Tanishk Bagchi and lyricist Jaani.

Directed by Vijay Singh and curated and developed by Bosco Leslie Martis, this vivacious video showcases the fun and frolic moments of Neha and Dhanashree with Priyank, playing around the very fact ‘Why should boys have all the fun?’ and promises to be a treat for fans with their bold and dynamic moves in this bright, vibrant and energy-filled music video.

Says Neha Kakkar, “I had a blast singing and filming the music video of ‘O Sajna’. With kind of response and love the young audience showered on the teaser yesterday at the college event, I’m overjoyed! It’s fun, energetic and vibrant and I’m confident people are going to love it.

Adds Tanishk Bagchi, “With a track like ‘O Sajna’ you have to walk the fine line between reviving nostalgia yet keeping it contemporary and I’m happy with the way the song has turned out.”

Says Jaani, “It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with Bhushan Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar on this track. I think it will really stick with listeners.”

Says Dhanashree Verma, “I had the best experience shooting for ‘O Sajna’ with Neha Kakkar who was literally like a sister to me on set. Hoping our bond reflects in our dynamics onscreen.”

Says Priyank Sharma, “O Sajna brought back so many memories for me and I remember listening to it as a kid. Although i think recreating such a legendary track is quite a task in itself with Neha and the team I am sure people will definitely love the song.I had a blast filming it with the lovely ladies Neha and Dhanashree.”

Says Vijay Singh, “We wanted to create an interesting story around ‘O Sajna’ which audiences normally wouldn’t expect. Here the women are the heroes of the song and they completely hold your attention in every frame.”

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Neha Kakkar and lyrics by Jaani ‘O Sajna’ and features Neha Kakkar, Priyank Sharma, Dhanashree Verma. Directed by Vijay Singh and curated and developed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

