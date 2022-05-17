The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah launched the third season of the popular children’s animated drama Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah.

The story of the new season takes the audience to the world of Tapu and his friends from the Gokuldham Society on their newest adventures.

Talking about the show, Asit Kumarr Modi of the Neela Film Production said, “Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chasmah is fun engaging adventures, have always thrilled and amused children. We are glad to be back with the simple yet wondrous adventures the third season has to offer. We are very excited to bring to kids Season 3 of the show and I can assure you that it is going to be bigger, better, and unique.”