Taylor Swift is now and single and has been allegedly dating Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso! Well, that’s what was shared by a famous celebrity gossip account last week. While Taylor has not responded to it, Alonso is undoubtedly having fun with the rumour. The reports of their alleged dating have circled the internet after her split with her long-term boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Scroll below to know in detail.

A few weeks ago, news about Taylor and Joe breaking up took over social media. It followed with several other rumours, for example, Swift and Alwyn got married secretly or the singer is seeing someone already after the split.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to Fernando Alonso, the Spanish driver posted a TikTok video fueling his dating rumours with Taylor Swift. He is indeed having fun at it. The five-second short video posted by Alonso just sees him scroll through his phone before looking at the camera and winking. He added more sauce to it by captioning the post “Race week era [Wink emoji]”, which is probably referring to Taylor’s ongoing “Eras tour.” Alonso was on a roll; he even referred to the singer’s song 22 as he commented, “Feeling 33”.

Check out the video going viral on Twitter:

🎥| Fernando Alonso hilariously posts a TikTok using Taylor’s “Karma” in response to the rumors that they’re dating which came from his fans just poking fun at the situation at hand😄pic.twitter.com/QYHHpHW9xr — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) April 24, 2023

The first time rumours about Fernando Alfonso and Taylor Swift dating broke out was when an anonymous mail was on Instagram by the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi. It read, “A couple of Spanish magazines have been posting about TS and Spanish F1 driver Fernando Alonso.” Followed by, “According to them, the couple has been seeing each other for a week now. Nothing serious tho since they are both recently single.”

For the unversed, Alonso is also single, and he broke up with his journalist girlfriend, Andrea Schlager, earlier this month. Meanwhile, all this could be just baseless rumours but there have been times when Deuxmois’ predictions have come true about a few celebrity relationships.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Justin Bieber Never Reached Out To Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez, It Was Hailey Bieber Who Kept Texting Her After Death Threats?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News