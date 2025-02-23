Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi is going nowhere from the present situation and has already become a huge disaster. Yesterday, there was a jump of over 100% at the Indian box office, but it was not really useful because the overall collection was dismal. If we talk about the total collection of 17 days, the film has earned a much lower number than the reported amount that was paid as Ajith’s remuneration, which is disappointing. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Vidaamuyarchi on day 17

Compared to the third Friday, the Kollywood action thriller displayed a jump yesterday, on day 17. For those who don’t know, it did a business of 7 lakh on day 16. Yesterday, the collection went up to 15 lakh, a growth of 114.28%. Though the jump is impressive, it’s of no use as the collection jumped to a limited extent and stayed less than 20 lakh.

Including the numbers of the third Saturday, Vidaamuyarchi’s 17-day total stands at 81.22 crore net at the Indian box office. This is a poor total, considering the reported budget of 185 crores. Ideally, the film should have aimed for an entry into the 200 crore club in the domestic market, but sadly, it won’t even cross 100 crore now.

Big loss for the makers

Undoubtedly, Ajith Kumar is among the top Kollywood stars today. However, it seems that the actor has lost his touch in the post-COVID era. Being a crowd puller, Thala Ajith receives a hefty salary, and for Vidaamuyarchi, he reportedly got well over 100 crores. But if we compare this to the domestic collection, the film hasn’t even recovered Thala’s remuneration amount.

Poor run for Ajith Kumar continues!

In the post-pandemic era, Ajith Kumar has had three theatrical releases so far: Valimai, Thunivu, and Vidaamuyarchi. Unfortunately, none of them have succeeded if we compare domestic revenue and budgets. So, all eyes are now set on Good Bad Ugly, for which Thala has received a record remuneration.

