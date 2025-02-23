Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has become an altogether different beast. After a smashing start, the film never looked back and continues to surprise everyone with its trend. Yesterday, it had a rocking day at the worldwide box office, with almost 60 crore gross recorded on the board. This is insane, and such a stronghold has helped the magnum opus enter the 400 crore club globally. Keep reading for a detailed report of 9 days!

Day 9 higher than day 1!

On the opening day, the Laxman Utekar directorial smashed 50.05 crore gross globally. It’s unbelievable that on the second Saturday, day 9, it toppled the opening day by a solid margin. In India, it amassed 52.03 crore gross (44.10 crore net). Overseas, it earned 6 crore gross yesterday. Globally, it earned a huge 59.03 crore on day 9.

Chhaava enters the 400 crore club!

Including day 9 numbers, Chhaava scored 346.22 crore gross (293.41 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has earned 59.27 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the magnum opus has made a rocking entry into the 400 crore club, with its 9-day total standing at 405.49 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 293.41 crores

India gross – 346.22 crores

Overseas gross – 59.27 crores

Worldwide gross – 405.49 crores

Beats Ajay Devgn’s highest-grosser

With a gross of 405.49 crore, Chhaava became the first Bollywood and Indian film to enter the 400 crore club globally in 2025. It also marked Vicky Kaushal’s debut entry into the 400 crore club.

On the list of top Hindi worldwide grossers, the Vicky Kaushal starrer surpassed Singham Again (402.26 crores), which is Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing film. Other than that, it crossed 11 other Hindi films yesterday: Fighter (354.70 crores), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (364.81 crores), Bajirao Mastani (367 crores), Kabir Singh (368.32 crores), Krrish 3 (374 crores), Kick (377 crores), Happy New Year (385 crores), Simmba (393.01 crores), Dilwale (394 crores), 3 Idiots (395 crores), and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 crores).

