Malayalam Box Office has welcomed another superhit comedy at the box office. Khalid Rahman’s sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana is roaring with profits and the second-highest collection for a Malayalam film at the box office in 2025. In 13 days, the film stands at a total collection of 34.52 crore.

Third Most Profitable Mollywood Film Of 2025

The sports comedy is currently the third most profitable Malayalam film of 2025 after Rekhachithram and Ponman. While the former churned out a profit of 300% at the box office, the latter also marked a pretty decent profit of 235% at the box office.

Alappuzha Gymkhana Box Office Day 13

On the 13th day, the first Tuesday, Alappuzha Gymkhana earned only 1.2 crore at the box office, which is a 20% drop at the box office from the previous day which brought 1.5 crore!

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the sports comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 2.65 crore

Day 2: 2.8 crore

Day 3: 3.5 crore

Day 4: 3.65 crore

Day 5: 3.4 crore

Day 6: 2.9 crore

Day 7: 2.4 crore

Day 8: 2.6 crore

Day 9: 2.4 crore

Day 10: 2.5 crore

Day 11: 2.8 crore

Day 12: 1.5 crore

Day 13: 1.2 crore

Total: 34.52 crore

Naslen Needs To Earn 40.2 Crore To Axe #2

Alappuzha Gymkhana needs to earn a total of 40.2 crore at the box office to surpass the second most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. This means that after a collection of 34.52 crore, it still needs a total of 5.68 crore to axe Ponman and claim the spot for the second most profitable Telugu film of 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bazooka Box Office Day 13: Mammootty’s Film Still Needs To Recover 52.5% Of Its Budget – No Scope & No Hope!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News