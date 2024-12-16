Deadpool & Wolverine smashed the box office like Wade Wilson smashed the fourth wall, leaving us begging for more. Ryan Reynolds, the MVP of multitasking, recently shared his thoughts on Deadpool’s future possibilities in the MCU. Could we see our snarky antihero donning some Avenger swag? Scroll down to know what Reynolds had to say.

Ryan Reynolds On The Future Of Deadpool

Recently, Ryan Reynolds got all emotional about wrapping Deadpool & Wolverine, and we’re too. In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, he discussed Wade Wilson’s future in the MCU and whether he will team up as Avenger.

Reflecting on the box office smasher, Reynolds called it one of the best experiences of his life. He confessed, “I’ve never been so depressed as the day [they locked the last reel of Deadpool & Wolverine. Seeing Shawn every day and Hugh in person or on the screen in the edit bay is one of the best times of my life and a memory palace in my mind that I visit every day. “

But now, he is focused on his next passion project, Boy Band. As for Deadpool’s future? Reynolds is keeping it low-key (well, as low-key as Deadpool can get). He’s got pitches, but spoiler alert, “but none of them center on Deadpool.” Instead, he sees Deadpool thriving in ensemble chaos, and he “would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way.”

He further shared that Deadpool has already been the lead in three films, and he “really can’t do that again.” Why? Well, Ryan Reynolds thinks “centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall.” Reynolds explained that repeating that formula might feel a bit, well, stale.

But don’t worry, just because he’s ready to shake things up doesn’t mean Deadpool’s charm (or foul mouth) is going anywhere. Reynolds is all about exploring fresh arcs and keeping things ridiculous. He admitted that “there is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful.” Whether he’s stealing scenes or sharing the spotlight, Deadpool’s future is bound to be as wild as ever.

Why Shouldn’t Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool Lead Any More Films?

It turns out that Reynolds gets it, and Deadpool’s been through enough. First, he lost his looks, his love, and his life. Then, Vanessa died (twice!), and in Deadpool & Wolverine, he’s a mess without her and his confidence. Another lead movie would just rinse and repeat the heartbreak buffet. Reynolds is all for Deadpool moving into the ensemble zone, where he can be chaotic without the emotional baggage. Honestly, Wade’s arc might be complete, but his sass? Eternal.

