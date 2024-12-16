Of course, you remember Reynolds’ Green Lantern stint in 201, which, let’s be honest, didn’t quite set the box office on fire. But fast forward a few years, and Reynolds is back on top, smashing it as Deadpool with Deadpool 2 and the Deadpool & Wolverine blockbuster.

Despite his heroic comeback, Reynolds can’t seem to shake off the Green Lantern curse, even from his own friends. Definitely, James Gunn’s call was a surprising twist in their own superhero saga, but not as shocking as Deadpool’s epic return.

James Gunn Reveals He Called Ryan Reynolds First After Getting DC Job

In the latest episode of Happy Sad Confused, James Gunn shared all things DC, including the upcoming HBO series Lanterns. As the host Josh Horowitz tread carefully around the 2011 Green Lantern film, Gunn had no hesitation in speaking his mind. Well, it turns out, he hilariously shared that he contacted Ryan Reynolds after taking the DC Studios role, and trust us, it’s as funny as you’d expect.

He shared, “No one’s getting shocked by that statement. […] Ryan doesn’t give a sh-t. One of the first people I talked to after I got the [DC] job was Ryan Reynolds. I’m like, ‘You coming back?’ He’s like, ‘Get the f-ck outta here.’”

Is Ryan Reynolds Returning In Lanterns Series?

Of course, Ryan Reynolds isn’t returning to Green Lantern anytime soon, despite James Gunn’s playful inquiry. Yes, their exchange wasn’t a serious offer, just a fun chat between old pals, but Reynolds has been pretty vocal about his dislike for the Green Lantern movie. Instead of getting all defensive, he embraced the jokes, making it easier for fans to laugh with him.

So, while Lanterns is gearing up, don’t expect to see Reynolds donning that green suit again, he’s too busy being Deadpool, and honestly, who can blame him?

