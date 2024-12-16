Clayface, the iconic Batman villain, is finally getting a new movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, DC Studios is aiming to release the film on September 11, 2026. While a director hasn’t been locked in yet, Mike Flanagan is said to have written the script. The project has some heavy hitters behind it, with James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-CEOs of DC Studios, serving as producers alongside Matt Reeves (the genius behind The Batman 2022) and Lynn Harris.

As of now, there’s no word on the plot of the Clayface movie, and DC Studios hasn’t clarified whether it’ll be part of the DCU or fall under the DC Elseworlds banner. So, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding this project.

When it comes to Clayface’s other appearances, fans might recognize the character from the animated series Harley Quinn and Creature Commandos, where he’s voiced by Alan Tudyk. On the other hand, for titles like Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures, Clayface was brought to life by Ron Perlman. Rumor has it that Clayface might also appear in The Batman Part II.

But there’s even more buzz around the Clayface film. According to past interviews and reports about screenwriter Mike Flanagan, he’s reimagining Clayface as more than just a traditional villain. Instead, his vision leans into a horror-thriller-tragedy vibe, where Clayface could take center stage as the protagonist. If Flanagan explores the character’s emotional and psychological depth, it could possibly make him more of a tragic antihero than an outright antagonist.

