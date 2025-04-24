Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Das in key roles, has amassed career-best numbers for Thala and continues with its money-making spree at the box office. Amid this, there are speculations about the magnum opus’ release on OTT, and it seems to be just a couple more weeks away. Yes, it is expected to mark its grand arrival on the small screen in the next days. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the Tamil action comedy entertainer was theatrically released on April 10. Upon its release, it received mixed reviews from critics. While some termed it a perfect big-screen entertainer, others criticised the film for being nothing but fan service. Even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is mixed, thus restricting the film from reaching its full potential.

Highest-grossing film of Ajith Kumar!

Despite mixed reactions, Good Bad Ugly managed to become Ajith Kumar’s highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office and worldwide box office. Globally, it has earned over 230 crore gross and will be comfortably touching the 250 crore mark soon. Amid this, movie enthusiasts are waiting for its arrival on the OTT platform.

Tentative OTT release date of Good Bad Ugly

It’s a known fact that Good Bad Ugly’s post-theatrical streaming rights are with Netflix. So, it’s a no-brainer that Netflix will be the destination for catching the biggie online. Now, the biggest question is: When will it stream online? While there’s no official answer to this question, the film is speculated to stream online from May 8, 2025.

Yes, you read that right! Good Bad Ugly is likely to premiere on May 8, and in addition to the original Tamil version, other dubbed versions are also expected to stream on the platform. Usually, Kollywood films have a four-week theatrical window, which means that films arrive on OTT four weeks or 28 days after theatrical release. Even the Ajith Kumar starrer reportedly has a four-week window.

