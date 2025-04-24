This week on OTT brings an exciting lineup, headlined by two major South Indian films, one Malayalam and one Tamil, both of which hit theatres on the same day. They are now making their digital debut simultaneously, though on different platforms. On the other hand, Netflix has dropped the final season of one of its most popular shows centered around a serial killer. It is also premiering a much-anticipated Hindi heist thriller starring Saif Ali Khan. Curious to know the titles and more details of Latest OTT Releases? Just scroll down!

Netflix

You season 5 (English)

Release Date: April 24, 2025

You season 5 is the final season of the series, and Joe is back where it all began, New York. He has returned to the bookstore, but as the saying goes, “A tiger can’t change its stripes.” No matter how hard he tries, Joe can’t escape his true nature.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins (Hindi)

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins features Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta in key roles. As the title hints, the film is a gripping heist thriller. The story revolves around a skilled thief who is hired to steal a diamond worth 500 crore. However, things take a dangerous turn when tensions arise between him and the one who brought him into the job, leading to unexpected consequences that put him in serious trouble.

Havoc (English)

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Havoc is an action thriller starring Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker, and Timothy Olyphant. When a politician’s estranged son lands in deep trouble, a determined cop must do whatever it takes to save him.

Prime Video

Superboys of Malegaon (Hindi)

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Superboys of Malegaon is a coming-of-age drama inspired by real events, following a group of amateurs trying to make a film in their village.

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 (Tamil)

Release Date: April 24, 2025

Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, despite its title, is the first installment in the franchise. It follows a provision store owner with a murky past who is now trying to live a quiet, law-abiding life. However, his peaceful existence is disrupted when his former boss resurfaces, dragging him back into a world of chaos and danger.

Étoile (English)

Release Date: April 24, 2025

Two ballet companies, one based in New York and the other in Paris, are both facing financial struggles. In a bold experiment, they decide to swap their dancers, hoping that this exchange of talent will breathe new life into both troupes.

Crazxy (Hindi)

Release Date: April 25, 2025

A surgeon’s young daughter has been kidnapped and held for ransom. But as he races against time to save her, it becomes clear, this isn’t just about money. There’s something much deeper at play.

Jio Hotstar

L2: Empuraan (Malayalam)

Release Date: April 24, 2025

L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran and stands as one of the most ambitious productions in Mollywood history. This globe-trotting saga delves into the origins of the protagonist from the first film, while also shedding light on the past of his trusted right-hand man. Despite its international scale, the film doesn’t lose sight of the political undercurrents in Kerala, weaving them seamlessly into the narrative.

Andor Season 2 Episodes 1 to 3 (English)

Release Date: April 22, 2025

The series is set in the Star Wars universe and serves as a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One, It explores the origins of the Rebel Alliance and how it came to be.

ZEE5

Ayyana Mane (Kannada)

Release Date: April 25, 2025

The protagonist is a newlywed woman who moves into her husband’s ancestral home, a place shadowed by a chilling curse. Every daughter-in-law who enters the family mysteriously dies, and the blame is placed on the wrath of the family’s deity. But is the curse real, or is there a darker truth lurking beneath the surface?

Lionsgate Play

Absolution (English)

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Starring Liam Neeson, the story follows a former criminal trying to leave his past behind. When he’s diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease and given little time to live, he sets out to reconnect with his daughter and grandchild. But with a past like his, will he get the chance to make things right?

Tentkotta

Tharunam (Tamil)

Release Date: April 25, 2025

Tharunam is a romantic crime thriller that follows a CRPF officer in a relationship. Just before their engagement, his girlfriend’s neighbor who secretly had feelings for her, is found dead. As suspicion grows, the question looms: are the couple somehow involved?

