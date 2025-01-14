The Kannada horror-comedy film Choo Mantar is witnessing a lukewarm performance at the box office. The day-wise collection remains at a lower level, and the film has managed to cross 1 crores on its fourth day. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its fourth day.

Choo Mantar Box Office Collection Day 4

On its fourth day, the film witnessed a dip of almost 61%. The Sharan starrer earned 27 lakhs whereas on its 4th day whereas it had amassed 71 lakhs on its 3rd day. The movie had opened at a mere 20 lakhs, which was not very satisfactory. However, it witnessed a good growth of almost 175% and earned 55 lakhs on its 2nd day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 1.73 crores. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 2.04 crores.

The film is still struggling to cross 2 crores, which is not a very good sign. It needs a stable positive word of mouth, which will result in some boost in the box office collection. Choo Mantar is also facing a tough competition at the box office from the other South releases. It witnessed a box office clash with movies like Ennu Swantham Punyalan and Vanangaan. Plus, films like Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj, Rekhachithram, Marco, and Identity are also posing as a threat to the film.

About The Film

About the film, Choo Mantar has been directed by Navneeth. The movie also stars Sharan, Aditi Prabhudeva, Chikanna, and Meghana Gaonkar in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Chandan Shetty and Avinash R Basutkar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Day 2: Recovers 40% Budget Already, Stays 192% Higher Than Vanangaan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News