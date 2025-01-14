Unni Mukundan’s Marco turned out to be a massive success out of nowhere, emerging as a true winner among Christmas releases. Not just in the original Malayalam version but even in Hindi and Telugu, the film has performed well and has pushed its overall tally above the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. With this, the actor also scored his debut century. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 25 days!

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the Mollywood action thriller was theatrically released on December 20, 2024. So, yesterday, it completed a successful run of 25 days. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film has emerged as a huge success. Reportedly, it is made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this moderate cost, it went on to score over 50 crores in India.

As per the latest collection update, Marco has smashed 59.20 crore net at the Indian box office in 25 days. Including taxes, it includes 69.85 crore gross. Overseas, too, the film is a huge success and has earned 32.50 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a huge 102.35 crore gross.

Marco is Unni Mukundan’s first 100 crore grosser, and compared to his last theatrical hit, Garudan, the film earned an almost 69% higher collection. For those who don’t know, Garudan had a global gross of 61.33 crores.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Marco:

India net- 59.20 crores

India gross- 69.85 crores

Overseas gross- 32.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 102.35 crores

The film won’t cover much distance from here and is heading for a lifetime collection below 105 crores. The collection is mainly coming from the Hindi version and with new Bollywood films released every week from hereon, the theatrical journey will end very soon.

