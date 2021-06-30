Hungama 2 is all set for an OTT release on July 23 while the trailer of the Priyadarshan directorial, toplined by Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty, drops on July 1.

Shilpa Shetty announced the news on Instagram sharing a poster of the film. “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!” she wrote.

Paresh Rawal, too confirmed the release date of Hungama 2 on Twitter by writing, “Get ready for double the Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 Trailer out on July 1st.”

“IT’S OFFICIAL… #HUNGAMA2 TO PREMIERE ON DISNEY+ HOTSTAR… TRAILER TOMORROW… Director #Priyadarshan’s next venture #Hungama2 – starring #PareshRawal, #ShilpaShettyKundra, #MeezaanJafri and #PranithaSubhash – premieres 23 July 2021 on #DisneyPlusHotstar,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Hungama 2 marks Shilpa Shetty‘s comeback to Bollywood after a gap of 13 years. The film also stars Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.

During a recent conversation, producer Ratan Jain said, “Hungama 2 is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes. We have made Hungama 2 with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people’s faces.”

