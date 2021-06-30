Madhu Mantena’s Ramayana has been making headlines for a while now. The project is helmed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari along with Mom director, Ravi Udaywar and is written by none other than Sridhar Raghavan. The cast reportedly stars Mahesh Babu as Ram, Deepika Padukone as Sita and Hrithik Roshan as Raavan. Talking about the film in a recent interview, Mantena is spilling more beans on the same.

The film is going to be a trilogy and is already making a lot of noise with its casting and production.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Madhu Mantena spoke about his film ‘Ramayana 3D’ and said, “The ambition that we have for Ramayana is larger than what our country has seen. The responsibility to tell this story is so larger that it requires a lot of work. We have taken it on ourselves to make it as well as anything else in the world. We are trying to follow the process that James Cameron did for Avatar.”

The producer continued and further added, “The ambition is so larger that we are going into the minute details of everything. We need to show the world what Ramayana is and it needs to portray all the magic that Valmiki wrote. This isn’t a project, it’s a purpose, a purpose to tell Ramayana in all it’s glory to the world.”

Madhu Mantena also added that 200 artists across the globe are working on the project for the last two years. The pre-production team consists of some Oscar-winning artists too. Whoa, that sounds huge.

Talking about the casting rumours of Mahesh Babu, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, the producer neither denied it nor accepted it and said, “Please expect the biggest cast ever in the history of Indian cinema. You can expect an announcement of the star-cast around Diwali this year. The characters of Ravana, Ram, Sita, Laxman are larger than life. You will see actors who are the best in class in terms of performances, coming on board the film. When I say the biggest cast ever, I mean it. It’s going to be really exciting.”

Not just Northern and Southern film industries, the casting will be done beyond that and discussing the same, Madhu said, “We will be getting the best artists from across the country. It’s not about North and South, it’s about unifying the country. We are doing this as India.”

The reported budget for Ramayana is 600 crores. And talking about the same Madhu Mantena said, “We don’t know the budget yet, but it’s going to be bigger than anything that India has seen till date. We are making Ramayana for posterity. It’s not a story, which will come and go, but something that will live on forever.”

