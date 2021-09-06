Advertisement

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla left us for the heavenly abode on Thursday morning, fans and friends are still numb thinking about Sidharth’s untimely death. Now, keeping the COVID rules and regulations in mind, the late actor’s family has decided to hold a virtual prayer meet.

Sidharth took his last breath during the early morning of Thursday due to cardiac arrest, the 40 years old star was declared dead upon reaching the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Sharing the news about online prayer meet, actor Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram and wrote, “Let’s all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro.”

The poster shared by Karanvir reads that Sidharth Shukla’s soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris, followed by a meditation session held by BK Yogini Didi.

Sidharth Shukla’s final rites were conducted at Oshiwara crematorium on Friday, where a number of celebs attended his funeral to pay their last respects.

Soon after news about Sidharth Shukla’s death broke out, celebrities and fans were shocked, everyone started sharing condolence messages on social media. Doctors had asserted that the Balika Vadhu star died of a heart attack but they won’t be able to confirm until they complete the post mortem.

Post Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla became super busy with back to back music videos, he also starred in AltBalaji’s romantic web series Broken But Beautiful season 3 for which he was applauded for playing the character of Agastya Rao.

In an exclusive chat with us, Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 housemate and actor Madhurima Tuli spoke about the shocking news, she said, “It was very, very shocking (to hear about his demise). It was difficult to sink in. Me and my family are going through such a hard time, I can imagine what his family must be going through. My prayers and condolences to his family, his mother and all his loved ones. Honestly, it’s just difficult to believe. I mean it’s very, very shocking and sad. He was a great guy.”

