Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has been shattering box office records overseas and is pacing up in India as well.

Starring Simu Liu in the lead, the almost all Asian-based superhero movie has brought in fantastic numbers over the weekend and continues to wow the audiences across regions during weekdays too.

Shang Chi is truly reviving the moviegoing experience as first Monday numbers look decent.

Below is the breakdown of the film’s 4-day total in India:



Day 1: NBO ₹2.97 cr | GBO ₹3.54 cr

Day 2: NBO ₹3.33 cr | GBO ₹3.96 cr

Day 3: NBO ₹4.31 cr | GBO ₹5.13 cr

DAY 4: NBO ₹1.53 cr | GBO 1.82 cr

TOTAL: NBO ₹12.14 cr | GBO ₹14.45 cr.

(NBO- Net Box Office collection, GBO- Gross Box Office collection)

