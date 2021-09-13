Advertisement

The recently held MTV VMAs 2021 is making the headlines for several reasons. While the event is in the news for fans being happy and sad with the winners of the night, the performances and Machine Gun Kelly & Conor McGregor’s fight; it’s also the talk of the town thanks to a statement made by Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian.

Megan and Kourtney graced the VMA stage to announce the names of the artists putting on the finale acts of the night. These artists were the celebs lovers MGK and Travis Barker, respectively. While them introducing them was sweet it’s their statement that has taken people by surprise.

As reported by E! Online, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian took to the stage to welcome Machineok Gun Kelly and Travis Barker as the night’s final performers. Their introduction began with Megan saying, “I’m a huge fan of this next performer. I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but also as a person.” Continuing further, Kourtney added, “I’m a fan, too, and I think his drummer is super hot.”

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian then made the statement of the night – that left fans and viewers of the show with their mouths wide open and eyebrows raised. They said, “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.” Check out the video of them saying the same below.

Besides performing alongside Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly also took home an MTV VMAs 2021 trophy for the track “My Ex’s Best Friend” featuring rapper Blackbear in the Best Alternative category. He also made the headlines following a scuffle he had with Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor on the red carpet.

