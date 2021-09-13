Advertisement

Socialite and television personality Kim Kardashian left fans puzzled when she landed in the city wearing a leather suit with her face also covered in a zipped leather mask.

According to dailymail.co.uk, Kim landed in NYC with mother Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris’ partner Corey Gamble ahead of the Met Gala, scheduled to take place on September 13.

Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West had donned a similar look a couple of years back.

Kim Kardashian paired the eerie look with high black boots and a ponytail.

The look has recieved mixed response from netizens, mostly bad.

A user commented of the look shared by Kim, “Kim, can you see ??”

Another wrote, “Omg that looks so stupid WTF”

“Are you ok!!?” questioned another.

A user commented, “Ummm… WTF?”

What are your thoughts on the look pulled off by Kim Kardashian? Let us know in the comments section.

