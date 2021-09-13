Advertisement

Back in July, WWE shocked fans with an unexpected release of Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt. As expected, many reports quickly tried attaching his name with AEW. Now, something concrete has come to the lights, a move that has been making headlines for a while now.

It has been said that Wyatt was under a 90-day non-compete clause post his release from WWE. If that’s the case, then Wyatt will be a free agent by October end. But it seems like he has managed to negotiate the clause by having a talk with his former company, about reducing the non-compete period.

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bray Wyatt would be making a debut on AEW Dynamite on 29th September. The event will be held in Rochester, New York, which is the hometown of Wyatt’s late friend and teammate Brodie Lee. Remember, this is the case if he signs with a Tony Khan led promotion.

If not on 29th September, Wyatt is expected to make a debut on 13th November at AEW Full Gear. However, he is yet to sign with any of the promotions, with talks going with both IMPACT and AEW.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter further adds that if Bray Wyatt signs with IMPACT, he would be making his debut on IMPACT Bound For Glory PPV, on 23rd October.

Let’s see what new updates come in the next few days.

Wyatt was released by WWE on 31st July. As per Fightful Select, John Laurinaitis (WWE’s head of talent relations) had revealed that Wyatt’s release was a matter of budget cut. He was tentatively scheduled to fight at SummerSlam 2021 after a hiatus since Wrestlemania 37.

Windham Rotunda had gained some popularity through his stint with Wade Barett led Nexus. But then, it was Wyatt family gimmick that made him a main event star. And later, with The Fiend, he built his cult.

