Bray Wyatt had been one of the creative minds in WWE history. His release has shocked fans as well as pro-wrestling stars. The reason behind his release is said to be a budget cut, but a few recent reports have intrigued everyone. Below is all you need to know.

John Laurinaitis (WWE’s head of talent relations) recently made it clear that Wyatt has been released due to budget cuts. However, considering the value of Wyatt, it’s hard to believe that he could be on the list of budget cuts. Those who advocate budget cut as the reason, point out Wyatt‘s absence from the ring since the RAW episode following Wrestlemania 37.

In other news, Bray Wyatt is said to be dealing with mental illness. Many thought it could be the most suitable reason behind Wyatt’s absence and release. But, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has refuted all such reports as mere rumours as sources close to the pro-wrestler informed that he was 100 percent fit and healthy.

Moreover, a report in Sports Illustrated states, Bray Wyatt was released two days after his clearance for making WWE return. Lately, he was part of the promotion as The Fiend. He was departed on 31st July and has a 90-day non-compete clause which ends on 29th October.

Meanwhile, Vince Russo (professional wrestling booker) has shared his thoughts on Wyatt’s release from WWE. He said that Vince McMahon never understood his ideas.

“I don’t think Vince ever got it. And, bro, think about what we’re seeing on TV and his promos and how smart and how clever they are. Now think about him sitting across from Vince McMahon and having a one-on-one conversation and trying to explain that to Vince McMahon,” Russo said while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone.

