Advertisement

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 is back after a year of social distancing and virtual performances. The event was held last night at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and several A-list guests walked the red carpet. From Justin Beiber to Lil Nas X and Travis Barker to Foo Fighters, Olivia Rodrigo and many more dazzled the ceremony. Each celebrity looked as glamorous as the others, while some just failed to keep up.

During the event, many other things went down as well. Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor got into a brawl on the red carpet. A video that went viral on social, shows the Irish UFC fighter threw his drink and a punch at MGK while he was being held back by his girlfriend, Megan Fox.

Advertisement

Regardless, MTV VMAs was indeed a celebration of music, dance and performance. There were several hits and a few misses when it comes to the outfits.

Olivia Rodrigo

The “good 4 u” singer wore a stunning floor-length Atelier Versace gown which looked absolutely sophisticated. Even though the design is too common, the vivid colours and the eye-catching textural details made the dress much more interesting.

Everything aside, can we all agree that Olivia Rodrigo looked absolutely gorgeous at the #VMAs ? pic.twitter.com/BmtWBasWTE — Ron🧣 (@evermoretrack2) September 13, 2021

Lil Nas X

The ‘Monetro’ singer looked as flamboyant as ever in Atelier Versace. Is it a gown or a suit or a cape? It is all three, and Lil Nas X and rocked the outfit with matching boots and a gorgeous hairstyle.

Ed Sheeran

The “Bad Habits” singer wore a Versace jacket and looked quite like Elton John. The jacket might have been too loud and maybe a gamble for Ed Sheeran to wear it on the red carpet of the MTV VMAs.

Ed Sheeran en Versace

2021 VMAs pic.twitter.com/lk9FWumjdr — Miguel Ángel (@Miki_Trent) September 12, 2021

Kacey Musgraves

At the MTV Video Music Awards, the singer wore an utterly drag-tastic look created by the one and only Valentino. The bright colours and the enormous headgear added volumes to the whole outfit, and the look was complete with those flimsy transparent heels. Kasey Musgraves pulled it extremely well.

.@KaceyMusgraves arrived to the red carpet of the 2021 #VMAs in an Haute Couture aubergine mini dress, feather hat and red gloves from #ValentinoDesAteliers, styled by Erica Cloud. #ValentinoHauteCouture@MTV pic.twitter.com/HSEu6dmzHY — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) September 13, 2021

Doja Cat

Doja Cat wore a not-so-subtle Vivienne Westwood dress with a styling that is all over the place. The outfit could have been better if it was either the latex thigh-highs or the lace-up platform sandals, but not both.

Shawn Mendes

The ‘Stitches’ singer brought a whole another vibe to the MTV VMAs as he rocked a roomy summer suit by Mans. The look has real style and flair to it with those shiny black shoes.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish likes to stay comfortable, and that is what her whole outfit is all about, and that’s it. The comfy-goth look did not go well, but at least the singer does things on her own terms.

Megan Fox

The actress went bold with a daring bare dress by Mulger compliments Megan Fox’s long black locks and her lovely blue eyes.

Camila Cabello

The ‘Havana’ singer went with the queen-look at the 2021 MTV VMAs after the release of her film Cinderella. The Alexis Mabille dress with the massive gown did not do justice to the queen Camila Cabello really is.

Many more celebrities like Avril Lavigne, Normani, Saweetie, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian walked on the red carpet of the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Blasts Raqesh Bapat Over His ‘Sexist Remark,’ Adds Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin & Divya Agarwal Can Kick You’re A**

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube