Paris Hilton Lived 'Iconic Moment' As Her Song Played At US Open Tennis Championship

Paris Hilton lived her “iconic moment” on Sunday at the US Open tennis championships 2021.

Hilton couldn’t help but sing along when her own song ‘Stars Are Blind’ started playing at US Open 2021 from her spot in the stands.

The wholesome moment was caught on camera, and she happily shared the clip on Instagram on Sunday. “Love that they played my song #StarsAreBlind at the @USopen,” Paris Hilton wrote. “It was such an #iconic moment hearing it played in the giant stadium with my fiancé.”

Paris Hilton took it back to 2006 at the 2021 US Open with this cherished moment.

In 2013, Hilton said to Billboard that she “was so proud when ‘Stars Are Blind’ came out and everyone loved it so much.” More recently, the track featured in a standout scene in the Carey Mulligan film ‘Promising Young Woman’.

Meanwhile, socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton feels that there are many misconceptions about her. She was seen talking about her life in “The Drew Barrymore Show”, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

The show’s host and actress Drew Barrymore asked Paris: “I want to talk to you. I’ve had people take me away and I’ve been locked up in solitary confinement.”

What are your thoughts on Paris Hilton’s song getting played at the US Open tennis championships 2021? Tell us in the comments below.

