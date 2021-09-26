Advertisement

When Arti Singh made it to the Top 5 in Bigg Boss 13, fans were shocked as not many expected her journey to be that long. Since then, the actress has come a long way and was recently seen hosting the launch event of Bigg Boss 15 along with BB13 co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Post the launch – held in the forest area of Pench Jungle Camp, Seoni, Madhya Pradesh – Ms Singh interacted with the media and spoke a lot.

While interacting exclusively with Koimoi, Arti spoke about making her hosting debut with BB, the BB 15 contestant she’s rooting for, her advice to all participants as well as her pick of host between Karan Johar and Salman Khan. Read on to know all she said.

When asked about hosting the launch event of Bigg Boss 15 and the way the show has impacted her life since being a contestant, Arti Singh said, “It’s my pleasure and thank you so much ki Colors aapne muje yeh host karne ka mauka diya. I always say ki Bigg Boss has… yeh mera naya career shuru kiya tha and pehli baar maine hosting kiya aur woh bhi Bigg Boss ki, so I’m very happy. It a different experience and to be associated with Bigg Boss – in anyway – is my pleasure always.”

Talking about the Bigg Boss 15 contestants and who she sees potential in to go a long way, Arti Singh said, “See honestly about the winning thing, I don’t know. I was an underdog. Nobody thought that Arti ek mahina bhi nikal legi and I was in top 5. So I think kisi ko kam mat samjho, kyuki kab kaun kiska game kab palatta hai aur kab kisske andar kya confidence aata hai you will not know.” She added, “I don’t know about the winning but definitely I would – right now I don’t know baki contestants kon hai, andaar jake woh kya karte hai – but in 5 mai se I would like to say that I wish Umar Riaz does well because woh Asim Riaz ka bhai hai and Asim ne bahot aacha kiya hai. Aur mai chahungi ki uske bhai bhi aacha kare.”

Sharing the advice she has for all contestants entering Bigg boss 15, Arti Singh said, “Be strong. Be real. Aur woh jazbaa joh hota hai na woh aapko koi bhi condition aur koi bhi situation se bahar nikalta hai, so have that jazbaa (courage). And be real that’s the most important thing.”

When asked to pick which host she was/is excited for – among Bigg Boss OTT’s Karan Johar and Bigg Boss 15’s Salman Khan, Arti Singh immediately replied, “That’s not a question.” The Bigg Boss 13 finalist added, “Salman Khan. I think, listen I am a wrong person to ask. Salman sir yeh duniya mai kuch bhi kare, woh mere liye top most hi hone wale hai because I’m a Salman Khan fan, I just love him. Maine Bigg Boss definately Arti Singh ki woh (image) banane ke liye kiya tha par isiliye bhi kiya becuase of Salman sir, I love Salman sir. Don’t ask me this question, I just love him.”

Check out Arti Singh’s interview with us here:

For more news, updates, exclusives and all things Bigg Boss 15, stay tuned to Koimoi.

