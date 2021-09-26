Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise came as a huge shock to the entire nation including his fans and colleagues in the industry. Now, his friend and actress Arti Singh has spoken about his untimely demise and revealed that she wasn’t in touch with the star from 2019 after she was blamed for coming in between his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Arti and Sid was part of Bigg Boss 13 and were the top five contestants for the season along with Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra.

Talking to ETimes, Arti Singh opened up on not being in touch with Sidharth Shukla and said, “I wasn’t in touch with Sidharth for almost two years. The last time we spoke was on February 15, 2019. Hamaari baat hi nahi hui. I was quite affected by what was being said about my friendship with Sidharth. I was blamed for coming in between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and their friendship. That deeply affected me. After that, I decided to let them be. I didn’t want to come in between their friendship. I am not someone who would want to become a cause of stress in anyone’s life.”

Arti Singh also revealed that she regret not talking to Sidharth Shukla for the last two years and said, “I regret the fact that I didn’t stay in touch with him. Though I thought of calling him on a couple of occasions, I didn’t because I felt that he was happy aur maine socha ki usse apni zindagi jeene do. I was just happy to see him happy and wanted to let him be. But no one expected something like this to happen. It’s unfortunate and devastating. My heart goes out to Shehnaaz. The incident has taught me to follow my heart. Saamne wale ka reaction mat socho, tum apne mann ka karo. Tum at least uski awaaz toh sunn loge aur mujhe ye sukoon rehta ki maine koshish ki.”

Bigg Boss fans would know that Arti and the late actor shared a great rapport in the house and were pretty chill with each other.

