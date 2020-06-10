Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’s THIS Actor To Be Seen In John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been our true friend amid lockdown. Every single day there’s some news related to the cast members that keep us entertained. Well, what we have today will pump you up. One of the show’s actor will be next seen in John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. Can you guess who it is? Scroll below.

Contrary to your expectations, it isn’t any of the mainstream actors of Taarak Mehta. Neither is Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Disha Vakani (Daya) or Munmun Dutta (Babita). In fact, this actor who has grabbed John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 isn’t even amongst the main supporting cast.

We’re talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Chaalu Pandey here. Yes, the man who plays the Police Inspector in the show. You’ll remember him when we say, “Hamara naam hai Inspector chaalu pandey, jhuth bologe toh padenge dande.” Played by Daya Shanker Pandey, he’s the man who’s made the big cut.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, the Taarak Mehta actor himself confirmed the same. That’s not it, Daya Shanker Pandey is also a part of Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s Haseen Dilruba. Plus, he has been a part of several other projects.

“I was working on a film with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey just before the lockdown. Some parts of the shoot are pending. Then, there is Satyamev Jayate 2 and Rangbaaz. I am looking forward to these roles. In addition to this, my web series Raktanchal was recently released,” shared Daya Shanker Pandey.

Meanwhile, Pandey is well known for his roles in Bollywood films like Swades, Ek Ajnabee and others.

Clearly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah‘s actors are truly rocking everywhere!

