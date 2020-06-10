Amitabh Bachchan Turning Into Mirza In Gulabo Sitabo Is A MUST WATCH!

Since the announcement, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been one of the most awaited movies of the year. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is all set for World Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12th June, making it a Bollywood movie to premiere directly onto the streaming service. Amitabh Bachchan plays Mirza, a 78-year-old owner of a crumbling Lucknow mansion, that is overrun with tenants.

The trailer of this slice-of-life dramedy has received positive word of mouth from B-town and fans. One of the highlights of the trailer was Mr.Bachchan’s never-seen-before look in the movie.

Mr Bachchan’s larger-than-life persona is brilliantly down-played by the unkempt silver beard, weary spectacles and a long nose, making him almost unrecognizable.

The credit goes to the make-up artist PIA Cornelius, who has blended the prosthetics in a way that doesn’t restrict Mr Bachchan expressions and his ability to emote and instead adds to his character and his performance.

