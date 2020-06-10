Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi AKA Jethalal’s “Kya Tapleek Hai?” Dialogue Inspires Nagpur Police!

Whenever we feel sad, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah always brings a smile on our face. Be it Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s antics or Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal’s “Cancel, cancel”, the actors and their characters make us laugh hard.

Not just television charts but Taarak Mehra Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also fan favourite on social media platforms. Be it adult jokes to ‘pure veg’ memes, the sitcom is everywhere. Recently the show’s character Jethalal and his funny dialogue found itself on the radar of Nagpur Police.

Yes, you read that right! Taarak Mehta’s Jethalal inspired Nagpur Police for good reason. All Jethalal fans must be aware of his question he asks, whenever someone indulges in a ‘panchayat’ (worthless queries) with him. He says, “Kya Tapleek Hai Aapko?” and yes, the same dialogue has inspired the Nagpur Police’s official Twitter handle.

The city police department took to Twitter and shared Jethalal’s meme, which is related to awareness of COVID- 19. Through meme, the department proclaims a message of wearing a mask. The funny line on the meme reads, “Mask Pehen Ne Mein Kya Tapleek Hai Aapko?”. The caption of the same reads, “Whether you are going to gokuldham society or gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go.#NagpurPolice”.

Take a look at the post below:

Whether you are going to gokuldham society or gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/PGGB9cziqg — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) June 9, 2020

Expectedly, fans started flooding the comment section with some hilarious reactions. One of the users wrote, “This is next level of awareness”. Another one wrote, “@NagpurPolice Mask nahi hota. “Maks” hota hai two”. One user wrote, “Bapuji to jetha : ja ghar ja gharrrr”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!