Navjot Singh Sidhu is back again at what he does best, and it’s making headlines. Former Indian cricketer and celebrity guest tried reviving his political career by joining Indian National Congress in 2017. But now, it seems like he might end up gracing his ‘Kursi’ on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Yesterday, Sidhu resigned from the Punjab Congress chief post. It’s been said that he’s been feeling insecure ever since Charanjit Singh Channi became Punjab’s chief minister. As per political experts, there’s no way for Sidhu to become a chief minister or even display his control over state politics. So, in a fit of anger, Sidhu decided to step down as Congress chief in the state.

Ever since he resigned, there have been speculations around Sidhu taking a gap from politics and coming back to small screens. Yes, it’s said that the former star cricketer might come back as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. It could be a strategy to revive his falling graph of popularity due to negative news.

Archana Puran Singh is currently the special guest on the show.

As of now, the majority of people are slamming Navjot Singh Sidhu for his unpredictability and unstable mind. Such reactions might dictate Sidhu to take a break from politics, come back to The Kapil Sharma Show and then, think of starting another political inning.

Let us clear that this is only speculation and we expect you to take it with a pinch of salt. Some political experts even think of Sidhu joining hands with Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, if he quits Congress. Let’s wait and see what happens next!

What do you think, will Navjot Singh Sidhu surprise us by coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show as the guest? Share your views through comments.

