Yesterday, we saw a shocker from Navjot Singh Sidhu. He resigned from the post of Punjab Congress’ chief. As we have seen in the past, the former Indian cricketer had always triggered memes with his action, and his latest resignation is no exception. Now, netizens think, he might get back to his role as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sidhu is responsible for creating a chaotic situation for Indian National Congress in Punjab. After successfully making Amrinder Singh quit his post of Chief Minister, Sidhu earned fame in the news world. But his unpredictability has once again made him a part of memes.

As he has now resigned from the post of party chief, many believe Navjot Singh Sidhu will be removed or he himself will quit Congress. Post quitting the party, netizens think that he might reclaim his celebrity guest’s position on The Kapil Sharma Show. Making fun out of it, Twitter is worried for Archana Puran Singh, who currently serves as the guest on TKSS.

Check out some hilarious memes on Navjot Singh Sidhu below:

Everyone happy by his resignation, except only one person….. Archna Puransing Now her job in danger 😅#KapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/QL3QKvZ3FN — Nisarg Soni (@TheNisargSoni) September 28, 2021

Archana Pooran Singh and Kapil Sharma right now #KapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/MaEJgfUYmB — Joe Biden 🗯 (@JoeBiden_POTAS) September 28, 2021

#SiddhuResigns Who is more worried now?

Answer: Archana Puran Singh#KapilSharmaShow — Ashwini M Sripad/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದ್🇮🇳 (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) September 28, 2021

Share your thoughts on the new meme feast on Navjot Singh Sidhu!

Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, Sidhu was asked to step down as the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show post his comments on the Pulwama attack. He had said that it’s wrong to blame entire Pakistan due to a handful of culprits.

