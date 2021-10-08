Advertisement

Aryan Khan has been making headlines for quite some time due to his arrest by NCB officers regarding a drug-related case. During this hard time, many celebrities from Salman Khan to Karan Johar shared their support to SRK, visiting him at Mannat. Among them was ace comedian and legendary actor Johny Lever shared his support to the Don actor and his family.

He shared an image of the superstar on his social media on Friday evening.

On his, Instagram handles, Johny Lever shared an image that showed himself along with Shah Rukh Khan without writing a caption stating the actor or his kid. The image we enough to let fans know the support the comedian has provided for the actor.

Fans showered their love for Johny Lever’s support to Shah Rukh Khan, but some netizens were against the comedian extending his support to the actor. While one user commented, “DRUGS POWER” another user said, “Bs uncle ji ab to chatna band kardo” following a laughing emoji. Another user wrote, “Haha Bollywood always stands with crimes and criminals.” A user wrote, ” @__aryan__ ne galti ki hai aur usko bhi normal logo ke jaise punishment mile taaki example set ho.”( Aryan has made a mistake and he should be punished like any normal person so that an example is set.)

Check out the post and its comments below:

Before Johny Lever, many other Bollywood celebrities had come forward to give their support to Aryan. One of them was the Krrish actor Hrithik Roshan who took it to his social media account to write a heartwarming letter to SRK’s son. The Krrish actor wrote, “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curveballs, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own.”

Hrithik also added, “And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success… they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience. But know that you can grow better with them all.”

Hrithik Roshan then concluded his letter by writing, “I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man.”

