Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was sent to judicial custody yesterday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was given sufficient time to investigate the cruise drug raid case. Soon after, his lawyer applied for regular and interim bail and as per the latest update on the case, Aryan has been denied bail yet again by the Magistrate judge.

Satish Maneshinde, who happens to be one of the most renowned and esteemed lawyers in the country, is representing SRK’s son.

Aryan Khan has been sent to Arthur road jail and is quarantining for 7 days in a cell. He along with 7 others including Arbaaz Khan and Munmun Dhamecha are all sent to judicial custody and have been denied bail yet again.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2, 2021, after NCB busted a cruise drug raid and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

On Monday, the star kid was denied bail and the custody was given to NCB. However, the court ruled the NCB’s request yesterday and all the accused are sent to judicial custody for the next 14 days and hence Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde filed for his interim and regular bail.

After yesterday’s judgement, all the accused had to undergo a COVID test and have tested negative for the same.

On to the latest development on the case, Aryan Khan has been denied bail and this has come as a shock to the entire nation along with Shah Rukh Khan fans who have been praying for the superstar and his son.

NCB opposed Aryan’s bail and remanded further custody to investigate the cruise drug raid case but the court refused to give them further custody.

The magistrate ruled out his bail plea and said, “Have heard the applications and the submissions. The applications are not maintainable before us and hence rejected.”

