If you were born in the late 80s or 90s we are sure you grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol romance each other several times on the silver screen. Being young and naïve, many of us thought the duo were married in real life too and let me tell you– we aren’t alone. Their Dilwale co-star, Varun Dhawan too thought this was the truth.

While promoting this 2015 Rohit Shetty directorial, the Student Of The Year actor spoke about it on two separate occasions and left all present there, including SRK and Kajol in splits. Read on to know more about it and glimpse clips of the same.

During an appearance on Comedy Nights With Kapil in 2015 – to promote Dilwale, Varun Dhawan revealed he thought Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were married in real life when he was a child. Talking about the same, he said, “Bachpan mein mujhe bhi aisa lagta tha (I used to think the same when I was a child). I thought you all were married. Till I met Gauri (Khan) ma’am, obviously.”

Recalling meeting Gauri Khan for the first time, Varun Dhawan said he and his friends were collecting funds for a charity and decided to go to Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat in the hope of a huge donation. But to his surprise, Gauri Khan opened the door. Sharing his reaction to seeing her, the Badla actor said, “Mujhe kuch galat laga uss waqt (I felt something was wrong at that time).”

Reacting to this, SRK playfully said, “Tum kaun ho? Kajol ke ghar mein kya kar rahi ho tum (Who are you and what are you doing in Kajol’s house)?” leaving all present catching their sides laughing. As Varun continued talking about the incident, he added that he didn’t say anything there but went home and spoke to his mother about it. It was then that he learnt that Gauri Khan was actually Shah Rukh’s wife and not Kajol. Watch the videos:

