Actor and model Sana Makbul has finally broken her silence on her relationship with actor Vishal Aditya Singh. The two have been linked together for some while now by their fans.
The actress was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Sana Makbul has now revealed that Vishal Aditya Singh thinks their relationship and chemistry is just like actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as they are only pals.
However, while clarifying how different they are, Sana Makbul called herself a burger and Vishal Aditya Singh a vada pav, which is a very famous Maharashtrian street food.
Meanwhile, the rumours of Sana and Vishal dating each other started after they spent time together in South Africa, where they were shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently, Shweta Tiwari has also teased Vishal about Sana.
Chatting with RJ Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview, Sana Makbul said, “I am a burger, he is vada pav. It’s very simple. Humara milaap hain hi nahi (There’s no possibility of our union). Having said that, Vishal is a wonderful guy. This is only friendship. Abhi hum finale shoot kar rahe the kisine humari chemistry ke baare mein bola (We were shooting for the finale when someone spoke about out chemistry) and our friends were like ‘why aren’t you guys dating’?I really liked this one thing about us. He said, ‘We are Shah Rukh and Kajol.’ I looked at him and said ‘You think so?’ He said, ‘Haan, hum thori date kar rahe hai? Hum toh bohut acche dost hai. Logo ko lag raha hai ki hum date kar rahe hai (Ya, are we dating? We are just good friends. People think that we are dating)’.”
“We are just good friends. We have never seen each other like that in that way. Woh Cape Town mein bhi bolta tha. ‘Yeh na woh sarpanch ki betiyaan hoti hai na gaon mein and main woh gaon ka ladka yeh Sana mere liye woh hai (He used to say this in Cape Town too. ‘Sana is like the daughter of the village head and I’m the boy in a village’.” When Sana was asked if the options were open for the future, she replied by saying, “Not really.”
Recently, while speaking with Hindustan Times, Sana Makbul had revealed that she has no idea how the dating rumour started and because she and Vishal are really good friends thus the rumours do not matter to her.
