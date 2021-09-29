Advertisement

Actor and model Sana Makbul has finally broken her silence on her relationship with actor Vishal Aditya Singh. The two have been linked together for some while now by their fans.

The actress was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Sana Makbul has now revealed that Vishal Aditya Singh thinks their relationship and chemistry is just like actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as they are only pals.

However, while clarifying how different they are, Sana Makbul called herself a burger and Vishal Aditya Singh a vada pav, which is a very famous Maharashtrian street food.