Since Kiara Advani made her acting debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, her fan base skyrocketed and in no time the actress made her place in the entertainment industry. Recently, she was praised for her portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra’s love interest, Dimple Cheema in Shershaah, but on the other hand her lookalike has taken the internet by storm.

A Delhi-based dentist-cum-influencer Aishwarya Singh recently went viral for her uncanny resemblance with the Good Newwz star. She has almost 42,000 followers on Instagram and her reels have reached over seven lakh views.

Not just fans but Kiara Advani herself was stunned by her similarities and in one of Singh’s videos, the actress commented, “Killing it”.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the social media influencer Aishwarya Singh shared that her friends pointed out the resemblance when the actress was seen in Dhoni biopic, he told, “It feels wonderful when people start recognising you from a viral video, when people appreciate your looks, especially when you are compared with such a beauty. Many mistook me to be Kiara! They called me ‘true copy’, ‘doppelganger’, ‘ditto’ and even asked me to recreate more looks. My joy knew no bounds when Kiara commented on the video.”

Singh adds, “Meeting Kiara would be a dream come true! She is an amazing actor and a diva. Who wouldn’t wish to meet her in person! I started this as a hobby. I used to make short videos or click snaps whenever I had a chance… I loved taking part in fashion shows and dance events during school and college days.”

When asked if she would want to get into acting professionally, Aishwarya Singh says, “I haven’t given it a thought, but I’ll try to explore more, like making more content, photography, and maybe acting in the future.”

When Shershaah was first released, the infuncer shared an Instagram Reels video in which she recreated Kiara Advani’s look from film, donning similar clothes just like the actress, she wrote, “After so many requests to recreate @kiaraaliaadvani look from movie Shershaah. So here it is!! Enjoy!!”

